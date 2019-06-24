RCMP make arrest following break-in at Parksville’s Log Cabin General Store

Parksville’s Log Cabin General Store, 1000 Resort Dr., was broken into on June 10 or 11 and a suspect stole a large quantity of cigarettes and lottery tickets. - Karly Blats photo

Oceanside RCMP are crediting tips from the public for helping them make an arrest following a recent break-in at the Log Cabin General Store in Parksville.

On June 19, the Oceanside RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in Parksville. During the search of the residence, several items were recovered from a reported break-and-enter at the store, sometime overnight on June 10 or in the early morning of June 11.

One 42-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been arrested as a result of the search warrant and face charges of possession of property obtained by crime. The investigation is ongoing and the RCMP said they expect to arrest and forward charges against further individuals believed to be involved.

Another 50-year-old man residing in the residence was found to be in possession of a significant amount of opioids. Charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking are being forwarded for consideration.

Police said that the accused is currently awaiting disposition for a prior drug trafficking investigation.

“The tips received from the general public and the hard work of the Oceanside RCMP officers have resulted in a successful outcome to this series of related offences,” said Sgt. Stephen Rose in a release.

— NEWS Staff

