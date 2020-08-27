RCMP make arrest, confiscate weapons in downtown Duncan

Police arrested one man and confiscated unspecified weapons while responding to a report of a disturbance in downtown Duncan on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:45 p.m., North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were called about a man causing a disturbance around the public washrooms in a downtown park. While the man hadn’t been violence, police say he was yelling at people in the area and acting in an aggressive manner.

When police arrived, the man was found to be carrying weapons, which violated previous conditions he was under. He was arrested without incident, and police do not believe that the weapons were used or brandished in any way that would have put the public in danger. The suspect’s name is not being released at this time.

“If someone’s behaviour makes you feel unsafe, keep your distance and call police,” said Const. Warren Kongus, acting road supervisor for the North Cowichan/Duncan detachment. “If you can provide physical descriptions for people involved and information about why the behaviour makes you feel unsafe or uncomfortable, it helps our frontline officers assess the severity of the situation and attend efficiently.”

Cowichan Valley Citizen