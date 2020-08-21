RCMP looking for witnesses to Pitt Meadows car crash

Mounties want anyone who saw collision on 19700 block of Old Dewdney Trunk Aug 19 to come forward

Ridge Meadows RCMP are appealing for witnesses to a car crash in Pitt Meadows on August 19 to come forward with information.

Officers responded to a report of a collision on Old Dewdney Trunk Road between Harris Road and 203rd Street around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, said Staff Sgt. Jolaine Percival.

The head-on crash between a red 2004 Ford Mustang and a red 2010 Jeep Compass sent four people to hospital.

Mounties would like public to come forward with dash cam footage or further witness accounts to aid in their investigation.

Witnesses can contact Constable Shannon Wright at 604-463-6251.

If they wish to remain anonymous, they can call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca.

with files from Black Press reporter Joti Grewal

