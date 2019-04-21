Police said all injuries are non-life threatening. (File photo)

RCMP looking for witnesses to four-vehicle crash in Burnaby

Police suspect impaired driving was a contributing factor

Impaired driving may have been a factor in a four-vehicle collision last Friday.

According to a Sunday morning RCMP tweet, the crash, which involved a motorcycle, happened just after 10 a.m. on April 19 at Imperial Street and McKay Avenue.

Drivers and passengers walked away with non-life threatening injuries, according to the RCMP, who are looking for witnesses to the motor vehicle incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP.

