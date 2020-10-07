RCMP looking for senior who was last seen in Surrey

Marvin Dymond, 86, was last seen in the 7700-block of 142nd Street: police

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find Marvin Dymond, 86, who was last seen around 9 a.m. on Oct. 7, 2020 in the 7700-block of 142nd Street. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find Marvin Dymond.

Dymond, 86, was last seen around 9 a.m. on Oct. 7 in the 7700-block of 142nd Street, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Wednesday (Oct. 7).

Police described Dymond as Caucasian, about 5’7″, 200 lbs, with a heavy build and short white hair.

Surrey RCMP said Dymond uses a walker for mobility.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-155892.

Surrey Now Leader