RCMP looking for missing woman between 100 Mile House and Williams Lake

Jenna Harvey was last heard from a week ago and claimed to be hitchhiking north

100 Mile House RCMP are asking for public assistance in finding Jenna Harvey, 29.

Sgt. Brad McKinnon said they received the report of Harvey going missing at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 after she failed to return home. She was last heard from on the afternoon of Saturday, June 12 when she talked with a friend from Williams Lake.

Harvey claimed to be in 100 Mile House hitchhiking north to Williams Lake. She has not been heard from since.

She is described as a Caucasian female approximately five foot five inches in height, weighing 126 pounds with a light build and has shoulder-length dirty blonde hair.

“The 100 Mile House RCMP Detachment requests that anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Jenna Harvey, to please contact the nearest RCMP Detachment or policing service immediately,” McKinnon said.

The RCMP can be reached at 250-395-2456 in 100 Mile House or 250-392-6211 in Williams Lake.

patrick.davies@100milefreepress.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House Free Press