Oceanside RCMP are looking for the public’s help locating 26-year-old Felicia Olteanu.

Olteanu was last seen in Parksville on Nov. 12 at 4:30 p.m. She drives a 2002 Black Jeep Grand Cherokee with BC licence plate 394RTR.

Olteanu requires specific medication she does not currently have. She enjoys nature, and is possibly in the back country.

Olteanu is described as a Caucasian female, five-foot-four with a medium build, long, curly brown hair and blue eyes.

