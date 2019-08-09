RCMP looking for man who fled on foot from stolen vehicle

Cranbrook RCMP posted a Tweet at 11:19 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9 informing local residents to be on the lookout for any suspicious individuals after a male fled on foot from a stolen vehicle.

Traffic services and Cranbrook RCMP are searching for the man in the area surrounding Pritchard Road east of Cranbrook.

As an additional safety precaution, RCMP advice locals not to pick up any hitchhikers and be vigilant for any suspicious behaviour and encourage people to call (250)-426-5201 with any information.

The Townsman will provide updates as more information is made available.