RCMP looking for man ‘known to frequent Surrey’

Surrey RCMP is looking for 22-year-old Naseem Mohammed, who is wanted on multiple warrants.

Mohammed, 22, is wanted on warrants for being “unlawfully at large, resisting/obstructing police, breach of release of order, and driving while prohibited,” according to a release from Surrey RCMP Thursday (July 16).

Police said Mohammed is described as Somalian, about 5’5″, with a slender build and brown hair and black eyes.

He is “known to frequent Surrey and other areas of the Lower Mainland,” Surrey RCMP said.

Police are warning the public to not “apprehend” Mohammed, but to call 911 instead if they see him

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this individual is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

