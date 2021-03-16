RCMP looking for assistance locating missing woman last seen in Nanaimo

Comox Valley RCMP want to find 31-year-old Alycia Meyn, identify a man who may know her whereabouts

Police are looking to identify a man who might be associated with Meyn seen in this photo. Photo supplied

RCMP up Island are seeking assistance to locate a missing woman who was last seen in Nanaimo.

Alycia Meyn, 31, was last seen March 5. She is approximately 5-foot-6 and 110 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She has numerous tattoos and piercings including septum and dimple piercings.

“Alycia has connections in Ladysmith, Nanaimo and Campbell River,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer with the Comox Valley RCMP. “It is possible she has travelled outside the Comox Valley and might be staying in another community on the Island.”

Additionally, police are looking to identify a man who might be associated with Meyn or have information about her whereabouts.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Meyn or the identity of the man pictured is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321. To remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

