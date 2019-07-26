RCMP look for suspect who allegedly groped woman in her front yard

Police say woman was gardening at her home when man approached her

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an alleged sexual assault that happened on July 16. (Image: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an alleged sexual assault that happened on July 16.

A woman was gardening in her front yard in the 6100-block of 138th Street, according to a Surrey RCMP release Friday (July 26), when an “unknown man in a white Jaguar sedan pulled into her driveway and approached her to ask for directions.”

“After speaking briefly, the man groped the woman before getting back into his car and driving away,” police said.

Surrey RCMP have released a photo of the suspect and his car in hopes of identifying the man.

The suspect, police said, is described as South Asian, about 30 years old, with a medium build. He was wearing a “head scarf,” grey shirt and black shorts, RCMP said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to solvecrime.ca.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP releases sketches of suspect in alleged sexual assault, July 23, 2019

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter