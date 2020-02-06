RCMP look for Nanaimo man wanted on charges including forcible confinement

Police in Nanaimo are asking for the public to help locate 44-year-old John Wilfred John who is wanted for various criminal offences, including forcible confinement, assault and threats. (Photo submitted)

Police in Nanaimo are asking for tips about 44-year-old John Wilfred John, who is wanted for various criminal offences, including forcible confinement, assault and threats.

According to a police press release, the warrants for John stem from an incident Jan. 6, when he allegedly tried to kidnap a woman and assaulted her in the process.

Warrants have been issued for John’s arrest, but investigators have been unable to locate him.

John is white, 5-foot-4, 155 pounds, and has short brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on John’s whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

John JOHN, yes, that's his name, is wanted for a number of really violent stuff, including kidnapping, assault , threats, you name it. Lets bring him into the fold https://t.co/VeI94IR9vM pic.twitter.com/4VCFy4IvXq — Crime Stoppers (@NanaimoCS) February 6, 2020

READ ALSO: Thieves cut through barbed-wire fencing to steal from storage unit in Nanaimo

READ ALSO: $15,000 in gold and diamond rings stolen from Nanaimo retailer

photos@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter