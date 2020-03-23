Oceanside RCMP are asking the public for any help in locating 17-year-old Georgia Stump. (Photo submitted)

RCMP look for missing 17-year-old girl from Nanoose Bay

Georgia Kelly Stump was last seen March 19

  • Mar. 23, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Oceanside RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday, March 19.

According to a police press release, Georgia Kelly Stump was last seen that day in Nanoose Bay. She is known to spend time in Nanaimo as well as Parksville-Qualicum.

Stump is 5-foot-6 with a medium build, blue eyes and shoulder-length brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.

READ ALSO: RCMP ask for public’s help to try to find missing Nanaimo man

READ ALSO: Suspect’s replica gun and truck keys taken during botched armed robbery in Nanaimo

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni Valley News

Previous story
Castlegar ‘Grocery Buddies’, Rossland Rotarians helping ensure seniors are stocked up
Next story
Prince Rupert mayor to motion for state of emergency

Just Posted

Most Read