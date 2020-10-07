Campbell River RCMP are looking for witnesses following a hit-and-run last night near École Phoenix Middle School. Black Press file photo

RCMP look for leads in Campbell River hit-and-run

Pedestrian was struck at 7th Avenue and Cedar Street while crossing with his dog

Campbell River RCMP are looking for witnesses following a hit-and-run last night near École Phoenix Middle School.

According to Crimestoppers, a male pedestrian was crossing the intersection at 7th Avenue and Cedar Street with his dog around 10:30 p.m. on Oct 6 when he was struck by a small, grey car.

The man was able to pull his dog out of the way, but received a concussion and injuries to his legs.

Police are requesting any information from anyone who may have witnessed the hit-and-run or know who may have been responsible.

Information about the case can be sent anonymously through Crimestoppers online, or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

