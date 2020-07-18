RCMP locate driver involved in hit and run of Quesnel River Bridge

New estimate puts damage to bridge at more than $120,000

The Quesnel River Bridge was damaged just before noon on Monday, July 13. (Sasha Sefter - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Quesnel RCMP have tracked down the driver of a semi truck believed to be responsible for damaging the Quesnel River Bridge Monday, July 13.

RCMP Sgt. Richard Weseen said the person is a driver for an out-of-town trucking company and has been interviewed by police as part of the investigation.

The hit and run backed up traffic for hours and caused what is now believed to be more than $120,000 damage to the bridge, as well as damage to a city water line.

Weseen said the investigation is ongoing.

