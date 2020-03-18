RCMP limits finger-printing and front-counter service as COVID-19 crisis continues

The RCMP are asking anyone who is showing symptoms of illness to avoid visiting detachments.

The RCMP is making changes in reaction to COVID-19, altering the non-emergency front-counter services that are offered by the Chilliwack, Agassiz and Hope Community Policing Offices.

“If you are exhibiting symptoms including fever, coughing, or difficulty in breathing, do not to come to the UFVRD detachments for any police services,” reads an RCMP news release.

Effective immediately, front-counter finger printing service will not be provided until further notice. However, people under court order to provide fingerprints must still go to an Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment CPO to get that done.

While safety measures are in effect through the region, 9-1-1 service and calls to non-emergency police lines will not be affected.

9-1-1 services continue to be offered 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

“The priority of the UFVRD RCMP continues to be community safety and security. We appreciate your continued support and understanding.”

The non-emergency number for Chilliwack RCMP is 604-792-4611.

The non-emergency number for Agassiz RCMP is 604-796-2211 and the non-emergency number for Hope RCMP is 604-869-7750.

@ProgressSportseric.welsh@theprogress.com

