RCMP kept busy with vehicle crashes

Creston RCMP kept busy with numerous vehicle crashes on icy road conditions from December 26 to January 1, Sgt. Dave Nassichuk said on Tuesday.

December 26

• Neither occupant was injured when a van rolled onto its side on Highway 3 at Monk Creek Forest Service Road.

December 27

• What’s worse than hitting an elk with a vehicle? Hitting two elk, a driver learned as he drove on Highway 3 at Kitchener Road. Both animals were killed and the driver escaped with only scratches.

• Another driver hit an elk in the 7000 block of Highway 3 at Kitchener Road. No injuries were reported.

• No injuries resulted when a vehicle went off the road at 12th Street at Canyon-Lister Road.

• When police located the suspect in a hit and run in an 11th Avenue South parking lot she apologized and said she hadn’t realized she had backed into another vehicle.

• No injuries resulted when a SUV went off Highway 3 and into a snow bank in Yahk.

• Police were unable to locate a reported erratic driver in Erickson.

• Police identified a vehicle was bearing the incorrect licence plate and stopped the driver, who was arrested for obstructing a police officer. The vehicle was impounded.

December 28

• A backpack containing $2,000 worth of camera equipment was stolen from a restaurant in Kootenay Bay.

• An intoxicated male was arrested on Northwest Boulevard after an assault complaint. He was held in cells until sober and then released with a date to appear in court.

• When police responded to a complaint about a drone flying over a residence in Kitchener the drone’s operator said he was aware of regulations and was flying it at the proper height. He was advised not to fly it above residences.

• A report of harassing phone calls was investigated and the calls were determined to be coming from kids playing with a phone on Vancouver Island.

• A vehicle struck the side of Yahk Bridge, sustaining damage to tires and a door. No injuries were reported.

December 29

• Nothing to report

• December 30

• A vehicle slid into bushes off 15th Avenue North, but no damage or injuries resulted.

• Police located a semi driver after receiving a complaint that he was driving in the middle of Highway 3 west of Yahk with no headlights on (at 10 a.m.). He said he routinely straddles the centre line to avoid going off the road in icy conditions when there is no oncoming traffic.

• A collision on Highway 3/95 near Meadow Creek Road occurred when the driver lost control on a corner, sliding into an oncoming vehicle. The first driver was then rear-ended by a third vehicle. One vehicle occupant suffered a broken ankle.

December 31

• An unconscious female was rescued from an avalanche near Stag Leap Park on Kootenay Pass and flown by helicopter to Trail hospital and then to Kelowna for further treatment. The rescue was undertaken by Nelson Search and Rescue. The female was an experienced back country skier with appropriate equipment, including beacons that helped rescuers locate her.

• A reported impaired driver dragging a loose bumper down Highway 3 from Kootenay Pass was located. The driver was arrested and faces impaired driving criminal charges and the vehicle was towed.

January 1

• Police could not locate a possible impaired driver reported to have driven away from a local pub.

• 30 vehicles were stopped in a 1 a.m. road check on Northwest Boulevard at Pine Street. No infractions or impaired drivers were noted.

• A male was arrested for breaching conditions after an assault complaint in Lister. He was held in cells and later released with a pending court date.

• Police dispatched an injured deer at the request of the Conservation Office.

• A female was arrested for being drunk in public and breaching conditions not to consume alcohol. She was held in cells until sober and released with a court appearance scheduled.