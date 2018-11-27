RCMP issue warrant for Boston Bar man

A British Columbia-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of Mykel Eric Natowcappo, 27, of Boston Bar for assault causing bodily harm.

Description:

· Aboriginal male.

· Height: 175 cm (5’9″).

· Weight: 64 kgs (141 lbs).

· Eyes: brown.

· Hair: brown.

RCMP caution the public if Natowcappo is sighted. Do not attempt to apprehend him; instead, immediately call 9-1-1.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Mykel Eric Natowcappo is urged to contact the Boston Bar RCMP at (604) -867-9333.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

