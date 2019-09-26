RCMP involved in Comox town staff investigation

"All employees are anxious to ensure this matter is resolved as soon as possible."

The Comox Valley RCMP confirmed they have received a report regarding the possible harassment of female high school students within the Town of Comox, however, no victims have come forward or are identified.

Const. Monika Terragni of the RCMP said investigators have liaised with the school district and all of the high schools in the area.

“If anyone feels that they have witnessed or been victim to any harassment, please call the Comox Valley RCMP,” she added in a statement.

RELATED: Comox CAO investigating allegations against staff

Earlier this week, the Town of Comox’s new chief administrative officer Al Kenning confirmed he is aware of, and investigating allegations about the behaviours of some Town of Comox public works employees.

Multiple sources have reached out to The Record and requested anonymity about incidents involving female students at Highland Secondary School and some public works staff.

The sources allege certain Town of Comox employees have been harassing the students both in-person and online.

Last month The Record had reached out to the Town’s former CAO Richard Kanigan about the allegations, who confirmed via email he was aware of them and that an investigation had begun.

He noted due to the fact the allegations were a sensitive and personnel matter, he could not comment any further.

The Town announced Kanigan’s departure as CAO in a press release Sept. 16, saying the Town had “decided to embark on a new direction for management of its organization.”

In a press release Thursday from the Town, Kenning noted Town management is continuing to investigate the matter to ensure there has been no employee misconduct.

“Regardless of these allegations and the related investigation, public works staff continue to perform their tasks diligently on behalf of local citizens,” he explained.

“All employees are anxious to ensure this matter is resolved as soon as possible.”

erin.haluschak@comoxvalleyrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter