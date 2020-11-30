RCMP investigation continues into grisly discovery of 3 human bodies, 4 dead dogs near Whiskey Creek

Police still want to speak with motorist who picked up hitchhikers near scene on Nov. 1

Remains of the scene off Melrose Road in Whiskey Creek where three bodies were found on Nov. 1, 2020. (Mandy Moraes photo)

Police continue their investigation into the grisly discovery of three bodies near Whiskey Creek on Nov. 1.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU), with the assistance of other agencies including the BC Coroners Service, are working on the case. During the initial examination, multiple burned structures were examined and human remains, along with the remains of four dogs, were recovered.

Fire scenes bring a variety of challenges and are complex scenes to process,” said Cpl. Chris Manseau, media relations officer for the BC RCMP. Investigators must pore over the scene, meticulously search through debris piece by piece and then examine collected items using specialized techniques.”

The RCMP continue to work with the BC Coroners Service to definitively confirm the identification of the deceased.

VIIMCU investigators are still looking to speak with a motorist in a light-coloured sedan, who picked up two hitchhikers on the morning of Nov. 1 near Melrose Road. This individual has not yet made contact with police and may be unaware that they are being sought by police as a witness.

