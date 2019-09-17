RCMP investigating thefts from Shuswap mail boxes

Salmon Arm residents with compromised boxes asked to pick up mail at post office

Residents in some Salmon Arm neighbourhoods are being asked to pick up their mail at the post office as their local mail boxes have been compromised.

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West says police, in conjunction with Canada Post, are investigating recent thefts from mailboxes in Salmon Arm, Tappen and on Sunnybrae Road.

“At this time, we would encourage people to pick up their mail daily,” said West in a Tuesday, Sept. 17 news release. “If you notice any issues with mailboxes, please report them to Canada Post and the RCMP.”

West also asks that the public report any suspicious activity witnessed at mail boxes.

Canada Post confirms delivery to affected mailboxes has been temporarily suspended.

“Our local operations are working to get the mailboxes replaced with the newer models and mail delivery returned to normal as soon as possible,” states Canada Post in an email to the Observer. “In the meantime, affected customers will need to pick up their mail at the Salmon Arm Post Office, located at 370 Hudson Ave. N.E., during regular business hours.”

Canada Post customers who believe they have not received a specific piece of mail are encouraged to contact the sender who may initiate a claim with Canada Post Customer Service at 1-800-267-1177.

