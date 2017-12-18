RCMP investigating possible attempted child abduction

12-year-old female student was approached by a middle-aged male on her way to school this morning

The Revelstoke RCMP is currently investigating a possible attempted child abduction in the area of Columbia Park Elementary School, which occurred on Monday morning.

Around 10:44 a.m. Revelstoke RCMP were informed of a possible child abduction by Columbia Park Elementary School. The Revelstoke RCMP spoke to the 12-year-old female student, who stated that at approximately 9 a.m., while walking on Nelson Crescent toward her school, she was approached by a person she described as a First Nations-looking male, driving a small newer style black four door car.

The man was described as being approximately 5’11”, 30 to 40 years old, wearing a black “Carhart” style jean jacket and a black hooded sweater underneath with the hood up. The male was associated to a small newer style black four-door car with an unknown circular sticker on the rear window on the drivers’ side.

The girl reported that male drove up and advised her that he was there on the mother’s behalf, to bring her home. The man exited his vehicle and the girl declined the offer and ran away toward her residence.

The 12-year-old girl is commended for not engaging in a conversation with a stranger and running away.

Revelstoke RCMP recommends youths travel in groups to and from school if possible, not to engage in conversation with strangers and to report any suspicious activity to an adult and the police.

RCMP investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who may have information regarding the matter, asking them to contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.

