RCMP investigating deaths of two Needles residents

Nakusp RCMP say a deceased male found in each of two neighbouring residences

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crimes Unit and the Nakusp RCMP are investigating the deaths of two men who resided in the North Okanagan community of Needles.

The Nakusp RCMP responded to reports of possible shots being fired at a residence on Needles North Road at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18.

Police initially secured the scene and based on their observations awaited the arrival of the SED Emergency Response Team.

Later that evening, entry was made at two separate and neighbouring residences where officers located a deceased male at each property.

The two males are ages 83 and 58. Both men suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

RCMP investigators are not looking for further suspects at this time.

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crimes Unit and BC Coroners are continuing with their investigations into the men’s deaths.

signature