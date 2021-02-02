RCMP investigating complaint man staring at woman on Langford trail

Two women had man staring, jumping out of bush at them

West Shore RCMP is investigating after a woman described an incident in which a man approached and stared at her for several minutes while she was walking along a trail in Langford.

The woman told police that at 4 p.m. on Jan. 31 she was walking along a section of the Galloping Goose trail just before Victor Chen Memorial when a man came up and stared at her several minutes. He said nothing, but the woman found it strange. Walking further along the trail, the woman came across another woman who said the same man had emerged out of the bush minutes earlier and startled her.

The complainant told police this was the second time the same man had approached her on the trail. The first time was on Jan. 27 when he also approached and stared at her.

The man is described as a Caucasian man between 50 and 60 years old, standing approximately 5’10” with a slim build. He has shaggy grey-brown hair and a full beard. He was wearing a dark blue wind breaker style jacket, blue jeans, a tan coloured baseball hat, dark coloured shoes and a black backpack.

“There is nothing criminal that has taken place here, however police are looking to identify and speak to this individual as his behaviour comes across as suspicious and concerning,” Const. Nancy Saggar said.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

