RCMP investigating break-and-enter attempts in Fernie

Police are investigating four reports of attempted break-and-enters at the condos and apartments located at Riverside Way and Rivermount Place in Fernie.

Elk Valley RCMP is investigating four reports of attempted break-and-enters near the Riverside Condos. File photo

According to Elk Valley RCMP, the break and enter attempts happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 20. Three of the residences had their door frames damaged.

RCMP continues to investigate these incidents. Anyone who may have witnessed or have any knowledge of these crimes is encouraged to contact the Elk Valley RCMP at 250-425-6233.