RCMP investigating assault that went unreported when it happened last month

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for witnesses to a possible assault that has left the victim hospitalized since July. (File photo)

Nanaimo RCMP are looking to speak to witnesses to a possible serious assault that was not reported when it happened last month.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the incident is believed to have occurred sometime around midnight on July 20 in downtown Nanaimo.

The victim, a 37-year old man who recently arrived in Nanaimo, was attended to by B.C. Ambulance paramedics and was transported to hospital for what was initially believed to be for medical reasons only. However, the victim remains in hospital in serious condition.

“Subsequent investigation by medical personnel over the following weeks led police to determine that the man may have been the victim of an assault,” noted the release.

RCMP believe the victim may have been involved in an altercation that occurred between 11 p.m. on July 19 and 1 a.m. July 20. Anyone who has video or dash cam footage of an altercation downtown in that time frame is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-29170.

