RCMP investigating armed robbery at Port Alberni Chevron

Port Alberni RCMP are currently investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Chevron Town Pantry on Johnston Road on New Year’s Eve.

On Sunday, Dec. 31, just before 10 a.m., a man entered the Town Pantry with his face covered and demanded money out of the till. The man produced a weapon and then fled on a bike on Elizabeth Street toward Burke Road.

The male suspect is described as Caucasian, approximately 6 feet tall, approximately 160 pounds, wearing a black Carhartt style jacket, green turtleneck shirt and grey sweat pants.

No one was injured during the robbery. Forensic Identification Specialists attended and processed the crime scene and the security video is being reviewed.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers pays up to $2000 for information leading to an arrest.