RCMP investigating alleged home invasion in Maple Ridge

Firearm discharged, but no one injured.

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating an alleged home invasion on Saturday. (files)

Ridge Meadows RCMP is investigating an alleged home invasion during which a firearm was discharged.

Around 8:10 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of an alleged home invasion in the 12200-block area of 228th Street.

During the incident, it is alleged that a firearm was discharged, said Insp. Aaron Paradis.

“However, no serious injuries were sustained.”

Shortly after police arrived, an individual was detained and later released without charges.

“When police receive a report of this nature, we will respond accordingly with appropriate and significant measures,” Paradis added.

“For that reason, there was a large police presence in the area.”

Police believe it was an isolated incident and there is no information to suggest the public is at risk.

The investigation continues.

• Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at solvecrime.ca.