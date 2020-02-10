RCMP investigating after man found dead in Lantzville

Serious crimes unit called, though no foul play suspected

There is a significant Nanaimo RCMP presence at a residence on Lantzville Road near Huddlestone Road, where a sudden death is under investigation. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

The RCMP’s serious crimes unit is on scene at a home on Lantzville Road after a man was found dead today.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said a deceased man was found on a property there on Monday.

“At this point we are ensuring there’s no foul play involved and we’re quite confident we will come to that conclusion,” O’Brien said. “We have members on scene and we’re speaking to whoever we can to understand how the person came to be deceased at that location.”

He said “there’s no [safety] concern to the public at all.”

B.C. Coroners Service confirmed they have been notified, but couldn’t provide further information about the case.

