The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit is investigating the death of a person in a home near the Round Lake area, discovered Thursday, July 30, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP investigate ‘suspicious’ death in North Okanagan

An individual was found deceased inside a home near Round Lake Thursday morning

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit is investigating after a person was found dead inside a home west of Armstrong.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 30, North Okanagan Rural RCMP were called to a home on Emery Louis Road near Round Lake, after the remains of the deceased person were found inside.

“Police believe that criminality was involved in the individual’s sudden death,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the BC RCMP Southeast District. “RCMP do not believe there is any risk to public safety.”

The Vernon RCMP’s forensics team is supporting the Major Crime Unit in the investigations. The BC Coroners Service has also been notified and will conduct its own concurrent investigation to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.

