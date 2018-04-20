RCMP investigate sexual assault in Courtenay

Comox Valley RCMP officers are investigating a reported sexual assault at Sandwick Park on April 11.

The attack took place between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.

A 34-year-old woman reported that she was at the park when a stranger grabbed her from behind and forced her into a forested area, where she was sexually assaulted. The assailant did not use a weapon during the assault.

The man is described as being in his late 30s or early 40s, approximately 5-foot-6 with a husky build. He has short hair, scruffy red facial hair, and light skin with freckles on his arms.

According to the victim, the assailant was wearing a black jacket and dark jeans.

Sgt. Tracy Veary of the Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit says police are pursuing all avenues of investigation to identify the suspect

“We are looking for any witnesses who were in the area at the time of this assault,” said Veary.

The Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation, with assistance from the General Duty Section and the Integrated Forensic Identification Unit.

Anyone with information regarding this sexual assault is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file 2018-4964.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).