RCMP investigate early-morning incident on Fifth Avenue

Road was cordoned off in front of Phoenix House but is now reopened

Police tape cordoned off a city block in Port Alberni early Sunday, April 4, a week after a homicide took place in the same vicinity.

Fifth Avenue from Burde to Bute streets was blocked off as Port Alberni RCMP investigated an incident that appeared to take place at the Phoenix House sobering centre.

Social media posts indicate police had several markers on the ground in the street in front of the sobering centre and they were taking photos in the area. The area was open to traffic again by mid-morning.

