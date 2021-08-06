RCMP investigate after reports of altercation in Parksville Community Park

A man escaped serious injury after an altercation with a group of teenagers at the Parksville Community Park playground on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

According to the Oceanside RCMP, they received a report of an assault in progress shortly after 11 p.m. Upon arrival at scene, police determined a male had been involved in a fight.

The victim, who was reportedly trying to stop a group from vandalizing the playground and smashing bottles, was allegedly struck in the head with a baton by one of the youths, who was described as approximately 17 years old and tall.

READ MORE: PQB crime report: If you lost a baggie of cash, the Oceanside RCMP may have your loot

The police report indicated several other teens reportedly hit and kicked the victim before fleeing in vehicles. An ambulance attended the scene, however, the victim was not transported to hospital.

Police are collecting video surveillance of the area and ask anyone with information about the suspects or who may have witnessed the incident to contact 250-248-6111.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News