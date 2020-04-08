RCMP investigate after dog owner leaves following incident involving pooch, hiker on Notch Hill

Victim reported minor injuries and was treated at the Oceanside Health Centre

The Oceanside RCMP dealt with a call about a dog attack in Nanoose Bay last week. (file photo)

The owner of a dog that reportedly bit a hiker on Notch Hill near Nanoose Bay last week simply left the area, leaving the victim with minor injuries.

A police file is currently closed, but could be re-opened if the dog owner is identified, said Cpl. Jesse Foreman of the Oceanside RCMP.

READ MORE: PQB crime report: Thieves pilfer fuel from vehicles

Foreman said the officer who attended the scene couldn’t locate the owner or the dog after the event despite surveying all vehicles in the parking lot.

“The brown dog (Doberman-style) was reportedly owned by a slim, grey-haired male in his 40s who was accompanied by a blond female with two younger children,” said Foreman.

After the April 4 attack, the victim went to the Oceanside Health Centre, where their bite was cleaned and bandaged.

cloe.logan@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News