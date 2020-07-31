RCMP in Nanaimo bust Brechin Road ‘drug house’

Two people arrested and released with pending charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Illicit drugs and cash were seized as police shut down what they referred to as a drug house in Nanaimo last night.

According to a press release, Nanaimo RCMP Projects Team and Vancouver Island Response Team descended on a house in the 700 block of Brechin Road at 10:30 p.m. Thursday night, executing a search warrant and arresting a man and a woman, both 35 years old. The raid yielded several ounces of suspected crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl and $2,000 cash.

Charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking are pending for the man and woman, who were released several hours later, according to the press release.

The residence had been the cause of “many ongoing issues for nearby residents,” said the press release, including “odours” and suspicious people coming and going at all hours of the day and neighbours were said to have cheered as the search warrant was executed, the press release said.

“The seizure of this amount of fentanyl is huge for our community, and equates to approximately 400 usages of this deadly drug and potentially 400 fatal overdoses,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the press release.

