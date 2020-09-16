RCMP: Impairment investigated as potential factor in highway crash north of Parksville

Oceanside RCMP say potential impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor in a two-vehicle collision Sept. 11 north of Parksville.

Police said emergency services personnel responded to the crash, in the southbound lanes of Highway 19 near Highway 4. In a press release, they said that upon arrival, they determined a man driving a grey 2007 Chevrolet HHR made an improper pass and clipped a red 2015 Nissan Versa, causing both vehicles to lose control.

The Chevrolet rolled, left the highway and came to rest on its roof. The driver was ejected and found under the car. He sustained serious injuries. The other driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital. Police said they are investigating impairment and lack of seatbelts as a contributing factors to this crash.

Central Vancouver Island Traffic Services (CVITS) in Parksville has control of the investigation and seek additional witnesses, in particular anyone who may have witnessed the pre-collision driving behaviour of the (southbound) Chevrolet, including dash camera video. Anyone with information can call CVITS at 250-248-6111.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

