RCMP identify suspect who fled stolen vehicle Friday

Police have identified the suspect they pursued from a stolen vehicle on Friday, Aug. 9., according to a tweet from the detachment posted August 10.

Cranbrook RCMP tweeted Friday morning they were searching the area surrounding Pritchard Road east of Cranbrook for a man who fled a stolen vehicle. The RCMP urged the public to be on the lookout for suspicious behaviour and to avoid hitchhiking.

“When packing incidentals for a brisk run from a stolen truck,” the tweet reads, “please ensure you take your court papers with you to provide a little challenge to the officers looking to identify you. It was gonna happen anyway but, we really do appreciate the assistance!”

No information about the suspect’s identity or if charges may be applied has so far been released by the RCMP.

