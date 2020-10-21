RCMP hunt for suspect after break-in at Nanoose Bay home

Surveillance shot of a suspect in a break-and-enter in Nanoose Bay on Oct. 20. (RCMP/submitted photo) (RCMP/submitted photo)

Oceanside RCMP are looking for public assistance in identifying a suspect in a break-and-enter – and multiple attempted break-and-entries – in Nanoose Bay.

On Oct. 20, police received three calls from people in the same neighbourhood near Dolphin Drive and Schooner Cove Drive. Due to the close proximity of the calls, police suspect all of the crimes were committed by the same individual.

In the final incident, the suspect entered a truck, stole a garage door opener and used it to enter a home. Once inside, the suspect stole the owner’s truck keys and wallet, then drove away in the owner’s truck. The suspect used the owner’s credit card to fuel the truck at a gas station, where surveillance footage was taken.

“Please be on the lookout for the unique vehicle and call the police should you spot it,” said Cpl. Jesse Foreman of the Oceanside RCMP.

The truck is a grey 2018 Ford F-150 with a Roush aftermarket package. The B.C. licence plate when stolen was PN206E, however, that plate may have been changed by the suspect.

Anyone with any information can call the Oceanside RCMP detachment at 250-248-6111.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

