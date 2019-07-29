RCMP hoping to identify pair of men over suspicious incident

Damage caused to a building before the duo took off in a truck

The Prince Rupert RCMP are looking for help identifying two men that were involved in a suspicious occurrence on Thursday, July 25.

At around 9:45 p.m. a black lifted Chevrolet pickup approached a building in the 400 block of Third Ave. West. Surveillance footage captured two men get out of the vehicle, with one proceeding to climb on the building which resulted in some damage. The other man observed from the ground in the parking lot.

The man who climbed onto the building was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt with a logo on it. The man on the ground was wearing blue jeans, a tan shirt and brown boots.

If you have any information that could help identify the two men or their truck, the Prince Rupert RCMP ask that you contact them at 250-624-2136, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

