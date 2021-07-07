RCMP give a lift to Fairy Creek old-growth protester

All protesters arrested at old-growth logging blockades on southern Vancouver Island are being processed at the Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Police came to the aid of an individual in the Fairy Creek watershed area on Sunday, July 4, after the person received word of a family emergency and needed to get out of the area.

The person was within the area covered by the BC Supreme Court injunction prohibiting protests and blockades when they heard about the emergency. The RCMP transported the person, and another who came along to support them, to a location on the Pacific Marine Circle Route.

No specific enforcement had been planned by police for July 4, but over the course of the day, five protesters were arrested and later processed and released in Port Renfrew and Lake Cowichan.

Through July 4, the RCMP have arrested 356 people, including at least 22 who have been arrested more than once. Of those, 272 have been arrested for breaching the injunction, 74 for obstruction, five for mischief, two for breaching release conditions, two for assaulting a police officer, and one for counselling to resist arrest.

