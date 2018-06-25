RCMP, fire investigate house fire in Parksville

Karly Blats photo Oceanside RCMP and Parksville Fire Department are investigating a fire at 585 Martindale Rd. they deem suspicious. The fire broke out around 4 a.m. on June 25.

Parksville Fire Department and Oceanside RCMP are investigating a house fire at 585 Martindale Rd. that they deem suspicious.

Emergency crews responded to the fire shortly after 4 a.m. on June 25.

All five occupants that were in the home escaped the blaze safely.

“We attended quickly and ensured that all the occupants got out of the home safely,” said Parksville RCMP Cpl. Jesse Foreman. “There’s no injuries as a result of the fire but the home is extensively damaged and expected to be a total loss.”

The RCMP and fire department determined that the fire was suspicious in nature and are currently investigating.

“We’re asking the general public if they observed any suspicious people or vehicles or anything leaving the area, coming to the area around that time that we would certainly like to know about it,” Foreman said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the General Investigation Section of the Oceanside RCMP at (250) 248-6111. Anonymous tips can be made to the Crime Stoppers program at 1 (800) 222-8477.