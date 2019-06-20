RCMP fine man $1,150 for camping, lighting campfire in Mill Hill Regional Park

A man has been fined for camping in an undesignated area in Langford and lighting a campfire.

On Wednesday, West Shore RCMP were patrolling the area of Mill Hill Regional Park and discovered a man camping in an undesignated zone. He also had a campfire going which is prohibited at all regional parks except designated campgrounds.

West Shore RCMP took down the camp and issued the man a violation ticket under the Wildfire Act for light, fuel or use a fire against regulations, which carries a fine of $1,150.

“We all play a role in protecting our communities from wildfire risk,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP. “The potential for wildfire is increased with the summer season and is currently rated as high in Southern Vancouver Island.”

In the last two days, Langford Fire Rescue has also put out six fires. Five of them were attributed to discarded cigarette butts. Langford Fire chief Chris Aubrey said wind and dry ground factored into the fires.

To stay up to date on fire bans, visit the province’s fire bans and restrictions website here.

