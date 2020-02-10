RCMP find missing man in Merritt plane wreck

Merritt RCMP found a missing man in a plane wreck on the runway of the Merritt Airport early Monday morning.

According to police, an initial investigation led a frontline officer to the Merritt Airport, where he discovered the wreckage of a small white and green plane on the tarmac shortly after midnight.

Police said the officer located the man trapped inside the aircraft and called the Merritt Fire Department and B.C. Emergency Health Services.

Emergency crews then extricated the pilot, who is in his 60s, and rushed him to the hospital with serious injuries. His current condition is unknown.

The RCMP has notified Transport Canada officials of the incident.

“The investigation into what factors led to this incident is in its very early stages,” said media relations officer Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“RCMP will continue to support Transport Canada who is also investigating.”

If you witnessed the incident, you are asked to contact the Merritt detachment at 250-378-4262.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan