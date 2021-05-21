RCMP emergency response team searches Oliver home following late-night crime spree

Oliver RCMP are investigating a series of arsons and the shooting of a police vehicle last weekend

Oliver RCMP continue their investigation into a series of arson and the shooting of a police vehicle that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, May 15.

Police executed a search warrant Friday (May 21) morning at approximately 9 a.m. at an Oliver residence in the 6000 block of Sandpoint Drive in relation to the late-night crime spree last weekend.

Oliver RCMP deployed their emergency response team, equipped with an armoured vehicle, during the search due to the “high risk nature of the situation,” said Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth in an email.

“The emergency response team was utilized to ensure the safety of the public and the police,” said Wrigglesworth.

Police didn’t say if any arrests were made as a result of the search.

The matter remains under investigation.

