RCMP: Don’t let thieves steal your holiday joy

Chilliwack RCMP offer tips on how to keep your home and your neighbourhood safe from crime

Don't leave gifts in your vehicle overnight, Chilliwack RCMP say.

As Chilliwack prepares for the Christmas season, local RCMP are reminding residents to protect their property from Grinches trying to steal their holiday cheer.

This time of year offers thieves greater opportunity to target shoppers and home owners as they purchase gifts for family and friends, says Cpl. Mike Rail spokesperson for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment.

“Officers will be patrolling during the season,” he says, “however, neighbours watching out for their neighbours and reporting suspicious activity to police is a powerful means to keep our communities safe – not only at Christmas, but throughout the entire year.”

Rail offers some other helpful tips to protect your property and reduce crime in the community;

• Always lock your vehicle doors.

• Do not leave valuables in plain view inside of your vehicle.

• Remove valuables from your vehicle once you have parked for the night.

• Remove remote garage door openers from your vehicle once you have parked for the night

• At home lock your windows and doors even when you are home and working outside.

• Check your mail daily.

• Light up your home at night. Lighting is the most effective crime prevention tool since criminals do not want to be seen.

For those planning to travel over the Christmas Season:

• Have someone check your home daily.

• Arrange to have newspapers and flyers picked up from the front of your home.

• Have the mail picked up daily or have the post office hold your mail while way.

For more tips to help keep your property from theft visit the RCMP or ICBC website.

RCMP also remind residents that if they see anything they believe to be suspicious contact the police or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).