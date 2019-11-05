RCMP dive team on scene for second day at Harrison crash site

The team is assisting in retrieving the vehicle and victims of the weekend crash at Harrison Lake

Two people were killed and one seriously injured when a vehicle plunged into Harrison Lake. The vehicle was found on Sunday, Nov.3, 2019. (Shane MacKichan)

The RCMP dive team will be at the scene of a fatal Harrison crash for the second day in a row today.

On Sunday, Nov. 3, Agassiz RCMP and the Kent-Harrison SAR team were called out to an accident where an SUV had tumbled down an embankment into Harrison Lake on Harrison East Forest Service Road.

Although one of the occupants was able to get out of the partially submerged vehicle — and was airlifted to hospital Sunday — two others remained.

RELATED: VIDEO: Two killed when SUV veers into Harrison Lake

According to Agassiz RCMP Sgt. Mike Sargent, the dive team was on scene at the crash site yesterday (Monday, Nov. 4) to do an initial assessment of the situation. He said the team is back today, and are currently in the process of assisting with the recovery of the vehicle and occupants.

On Sunday, the RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service was investigating, and said it was possible vehicle could have veered down the steep slope on Saturday night or early Sunday.

Sargent said there is no new information about the cause of the crash at this time, and it remains under investigation.

Once the bodies are retrieved and identified, police will be notifying their next of kin.

grace.kennedy@ahobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter