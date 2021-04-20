RCMP deployed to Canada-U.S. border in response to ongoing incident

The IIO is investigating after a police dog bit a man during a traffic stop near Ladysmith on April 17, 2021. (Black Press Media stock photo)

Additional RCMP resources have been deployed into the Elk Valley region in response to an incident of an individual that authorities believe crossed the border illegally at Roosville.

“The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is closely monitoring a situation involving a possible distraught man, on foot just across the border, inside the United States of America,” reads the release.

“RCMP is in contact with its American counterparts and is positioning to assume control of the situation should the individual cross the international border into Canada.”

No more information is available at this time, but according to the RCMP they believe the man may be in possession of a firearm or other weapons, and are therefore treating the situation as a high-risk incident.

Despite this, the RCMP reported that they did not believe there was any risk to the public at this time.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Elk Valley RCMP at 250-425-6233.

