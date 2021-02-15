RCMP: Counterfeit bills spotted in Qualicum Beach, Bowser and Nanoose Bay

Fake $50 and $100 Canadian notes reported by businesses

Oceanside RCMP received 224 complaints the week of Jan. 24 to Jan. 30.

Some of the incidents included:

Jan. 25

• A car prowler was reported in the 400 block of Sunset Blvd, Parksville, on January 15th. A vehicle alarm was activated and nothing reported stolen.

• B.C. licence plate LJ866N was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 700 block of Terrien Way, Parksville.

• Two men attempted to pass counterfeit $50 and $100 Canadian bills at a business in the 2400 block of Collins Crescent, Nanoose Bay.

• A Swiss ladies watch was found in the 100 block of Island Highway East, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular office hours to claim.

• A red Trek Marlin 18-speed mountain bike was reported stolen in the 800 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.

Jan. 26

• A Sanyo TV and miscellaneous tools were reported stolen in a residential break-and-enter in the 100 block of Horne Lake Road, North Qualicum Beach.

• A construction grade LED light bar was reported stolen from a work site in the 400 block of Stanford Avenue East, Parksville.

Jan. 27

• B.C. licence plate PT6974 was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Blue Sky Place, Bowser.

Jan. 28

• A door was damaged and merchandise reported stolen during a business break-and-enter in the 100 block of Hirst Avenue East, Parksville.

• Change and keys were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of Wembley Road, Parksville.

• Fake $50 Canadian bills were reported by businesses in the 6800 block of Island Highway West, Bowser.

Jan. 29

• Change and a CAT brand jacket with reflective safety tape was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 300 block of Moilliet Street South, Parksville.

• A fake $50 Canadian bill was accepted by a business in the 3300 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach.

Jan. 30

• A flat black Pact 10-speed racer bike was reported stolen in the 200 block of Dunbar Way, Parksville.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

