RCMP, COSAR searching for missing Kelowna teen

Nikita Myltoft, 15, left home in north Glenmore on Thursday morning and has not returned

  • May. 20, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Kelowna RCMP and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) are asking for public assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old.

Nikita Myltoft left her north Glenmore home at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday (May 20) and has not returned as expected.

“Her parents are very concerned and ask anyone who has seen her to call police,” said COSAR in a brief news release.

Myltoft is described as 5-foot-1 and 110 pounds with strawberry blonde hair.

Anybody with information on Myltoft’s whereabouts can call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

