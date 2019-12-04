RCMP cordon off Bank of Montreal in Quesnel

RCMP media liaison said information on the incident will be released soon

The building entrance and sidewalk in front of the Bank of Montreal was cordoned off with police tape on the morning of Dec. 4.

Witnesses say they saw a police car and about three RCMP officers at the scene around 7:30 a.m. Officers were observed inside the bank.

The police tape had been removed by the time Quesnel Cariboo Observer staff arrived at the scene just after 8 a.m.

Sgt. Richard Weseen with the Quesnel RCMP told the Observer he will be providing a media update on the incident soon.

More to come.

