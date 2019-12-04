Police line do not cross tape background. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP cordon off Bank of Montreal in Quesnel

RCMP media liaison said information on the incident will be released soon

  • Dec. 4, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The building entrance and sidewalk in front of the Bank of Montreal was cordoned off with police tape on the morning of Dec. 4.

Witnesses say they saw a police car and about three RCMP officers at the scene around 7:30 a.m. Officers were observed inside the bank.

The police tape had been removed by the time Quesnel Cariboo Observer staff arrived at the scene just after 8 a.m.

Sgt. Richard Weseen with the Quesnel RCMP told the Observer he will be providing a media update on the incident soon.

More to come.

READ MORE: Police seize cocaine, cash, firearm in raid on Quesnel home

editor@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook

Previous story
‘It’s about time:’ Nanaimo’s first licensed cannabis store opens
Next story
Corcan-Meadowood group unhappy with regional district

Just Posted

Most Read